Wall street estimates Earnings report Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO)

Earnings results for Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO)

Perrigo Company is expected* to report earnings on 08/11/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.61. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.03.

Perrigo last released its quarterly earnings data on May 10th, 2021. The reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.07. The firm earned $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Its revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Perrigo has generated $4.02 earnings per share over the last year (($1.70) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Perrigo are expected to grow by 10.85% in the coming year, from $2.58 to $2.86 per share. Perrigo has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, August 11th, 2021. Perrigo will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, August 11th at 8:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 412-317-0088 with passcode “10158927”.

Analyst Opinion on Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Perrigo in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $52.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 7.06%. The high price target for PRGO is $63.00 and the low price target for PRGO is $45.00. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Perrigo has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.25, and is based on 1 buy rating, 3 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $52.00, Perrigo has a forecasted upside of 7.1% from its current price of $48.57. Perrigo has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO)

Perrigo pays a meaningful dividend of 1.96%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Perrigo has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Perrigo is 23.88%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Perrigo will have a dividend payout ratio of 33.57% next year. This indicates that Perrigo will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO)

In the past three months, Perrigo insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.70% of the stock of Perrigo is held by insiders. 84.34% of the stock of Perrigo is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO



Earnings for Perrigo are expected to grow by 10.85% in the coming year, from $2.58 to $2.86 per share. The P/E ratio of Perrigo is -28.57, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Perrigo is -28.57, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Perrigo has a P/B Ratio of 1.17. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here