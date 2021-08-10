Buy, Sell or Hold? before and after EPS results Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW)

Earnings results for Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW)

Pixelworks, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/10/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.07. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.1.

Pixelworks last released its quarterly earnings results on May 4th, 2021. The semiconductor company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.12). The company earned $9.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9 million. Pixelworks has generated ($0.39) earnings per share over the last year (($0.68) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Pixelworks are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.34) to ($0.12) per share. Pixelworks has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, August 10th, 2021. Pixelworks will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, August 10th at 5:00 PM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 855-859-2056 with passcode “5398425”.

Analyst Opinion on Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Pixelworks in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $2.50, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 19.87%. The high price target for PXLW is $2.50 and the low price target for PXLW is $2.50. There are currently 1 hold rating and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW)

Pixelworks does not currently pay a dividend. Pixelworks does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW)

In the past three months, Pixelworks insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $7,680.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. Only 3.30% of the stock of Pixelworks is held by insiders. Only 33.65% of the stock of Pixelworks is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW



Earnings for Pixelworks are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.34) to ($0.12) per share. The P/E ratio of Pixelworks is -4.59, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Pixelworks is -4.59, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Pixelworks has a P/B Ratio of 2.48. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

