Earnings and Growth Analysis : PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS)

Earnings results for PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS)

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/11/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.02.

Analyst Opinion on PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for PLAYSTUDIOS in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $13.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 114.88%. The high price target for MYPS is $15.00 and the low price target for MYPS is $11.00. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

PLAYSTUDIOS has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 2 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $13.00, PLAYSTUDIOS has a forecasted upside of 114.9% from its current price of $6.05. PLAYSTUDIOS has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS)

PLAYSTUDIOS does not currently pay a dividend. PLAYSTUDIOS does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS)

In the past three months, PLAYSTUDIOS insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 49.84% of the stock of PLAYSTUDIOS is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS



Earnings for PLAYSTUDIOS are expected to grow by 209.09% in the coming year, from $0.11 to $0.34 per share. PLAYSTUDIOS has a PEG Ratio of 1.85. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued.

More latest stories: here