Reports Strong First-Quarter Financial Results Presidio Property Trust (NASDAQ:SQFT)

Earnings results for Presidio Property Trust (NASDAQ:SQFT)

Presidio Property Trust, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/10/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.15.

Presidio Property Trust last posted its earnings data on May 11th, 2021. The reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $5.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 million. Presidio Property Trust has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Presidio Property Trust has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, August 10th, 2021. Presidio Property Trust will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, August 10th at 4:30 PM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 919-882-2331 with passcode “42052”.

Analyst Opinion on Presidio Property Trust (NASDAQ:SQFT)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Presidio Property Trust in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $6.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 42.18%. The high price target for SQFT is $6.00 and the low price target for SQFT is $6.00. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Presidio Property Trust has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 1 buy rating, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $6.00, Presidio Property Trust has a forecasted upside of 42.2% from its current price of $4.22. Presidio Property Trust has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Presidio Property Trust (NASDAQ:SQFT)

Presidio Property Trust is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 9.72%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Presidio Property Trust does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Presidio Property Trust (NASDAQ:SQFT)

In the past three months, Presidio Property Trust insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $32,700.00 in company stock.

