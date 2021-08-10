Factors Likely to Have Influenced Earnings Results Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT)

Earnings results for Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT)

Rackspace Technology, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/11/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.23. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.21.

Rackspace Technology last posted its quarterly earnings results on May 10th, 2021. The reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. The company earned $725.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $724.67 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Rackspace Technology has generated $0.83 earnings per share over the last year (($1.37) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Rackspace Technology are expected to grow by 17.82% in the coming year, from $1.01 to $1.19 per share. Rackspace Technology has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, August 11th, 2021. Rackspace Technology will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, August 11th at 5:00 PM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT)

12 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Rackspace Technology in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $27.95, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 64.44%. The high price target for RXT is $44.00 and the low price target for RXT is $24.00. There are currently 11 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Rackspace Technology has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT)

Rackspace Technology does not currently pay a dividend. Rackspace Technology does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT)

In the past three months, Rackspace Technology insiders have sold 407.40% more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $274,954.00 in company stock and sold $1,395,116.00 in company stock. Only 0.76% of the stock of Rackspace Technology is held by insiders. 88.23% of the stock of Rackspace Technology is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT



Earnings for Rackspace Technology are expected to grow by 17.82% in the coming year, from $1.01 to $1.19 per share. The P/E ratio of Rackspace Technology is -12.41, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Rackspace Technology is -12.41, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Rackspace Technology has a P/B Ratio of 2.46. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

