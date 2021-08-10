numbers crunched for you before earnings results Radius Global Infrastructure (NASDAQ:RADI)

Earnings results for Radius Global Infrastructure (NASDAQ:RADI)

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/11/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.07.

Radius Global Infrastructure last issued its earnings results on May 12th, 2021. The reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.60. The company earned $22.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.59 million. Radius Global Infrastructure has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Earnings for Radius Global Infrastructure are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.13) to ($0.06) per share. Radius Global Infrastructure has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, August 11th, 2021. Radius Global Infrastructure will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, August 11th at 8:30 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Radius Global Infrastructure (NASDAQ:RADI)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Radius Global Infrastructure in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $18.33, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 16.55%. The high price target for RADI is $19.00 and the low price target for RADI is $18.00. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Radius Global Infrastructure has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 3 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $18.33, Radius Global Infrastructure has a forecasted upside of 16.6% from its current price of $15.73. Radius Global Infrastructure has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Radius Global Infrastructure (NASDAQ:RADI)

Radius Global Infrastructure does not currently pay a dividend. Radius Global Infrastructure does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Radius Global Infrastructure (NASDAQ:RADI)

In the past three months, Radius Global Infrastructure insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $12,903,750.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. 13.74% of the stock of Radius Global Infrastructure is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. 80.05% of the stock of Radius Global Infrastructure is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Radius Global Infrastructure (NASDAQ:RADI



Earnings for Radius Global Infrastructure are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.13) to ($0.06) per share. Radius Global Infrastructure has a P/B Ratio of 2.06. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

