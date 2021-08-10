Reports Strong First-Quarter Financial Results Rain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAIN)

Earnings results for Rain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAIN)

Rain Therapeutics Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/10/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.5.

Rain Therapeutics last released its earnings data on May 25th, 2021. The reported ($1.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.70) by $0.23. Rain Therapeutics has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Earnings for Rain Therapeutics are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($2.68) to ($2.27) per share. Rain Therapeutics has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, August 10th, 2021. Rain Therapeutics will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, August 10th at 4:30 PM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Rain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAIN)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Rain Therapeutics in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $35.67, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 110.80%. The high price target for RAIN is $56.00 and the low price target for RAIN is $25.00. There are currently 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Rain Therapeutics has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 4 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $35.67, Rain Therapeutics has a forecasted upside of 110.8% from its current price of $16.92. Rain Therapeutics has only been the subject of 4 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Rain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAIN)

Rain Therapeutics does not currently pay a dividend. Rain Therapeutics does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Rain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAIN)

In the past three months, Rain Therapeutics insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $11,871,869.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock.

Earnings and Valuation of Rain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAIN



Earnings for Rain Therapeutics are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($2.68) to ($2.27) per share.

More latest stories: here