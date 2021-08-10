Earnings Report: Here’s what to expect from Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX)

Earnings results for Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX)

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 08/11/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.23.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals last announced its earnings results on May 12th, 2021. The reported ($1.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $1.09. The business had revenue of $2.56 million for the quarter. Recursion Pharmaceuticals has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Earnings for Recursion Pharmaceuticals are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($1.10) to ($1.20) per share. Recursion Pharmaceuticals has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, August 11th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $33.20, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 18.15%. The high price target for RXRX is $36.00 and the low price target for RXRX is $31.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Recursion Pharmaceuticals does not currently pay a dividend. Recursion Pharmaceuticals does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

In the past three months, Recursion Pharmaceuticals insiders have not sold or bought any company stock.

