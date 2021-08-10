Reports First Quarter 2020 Results Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS)

Earnings results for Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS)

Regulus Therapeutics Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/10/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.08. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.23.

Regulus Therapeutics last released its earnings data on May 13th, 2021. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. Regulus Therapeutics has generated ($0.45) earnings per share over the last year (($0.38) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Regulus Therapeutics are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($0.33) to ($0.34) per share. Regulus Therapeutics has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, August 10th, 2021. Regulus Therapeutics will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, August 10th at 5:00 PM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 404-537-3406 with passcode “2825907”.

Analyst Opinion on Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Regulus Therapeutics in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $2.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 176.43%. The high price target for RGLS is $2.00 and the low price target for RGLS is $2.00. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Regulus Therapeutics has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 1 buy rating, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $2.00, Regulus Therapeutics has a forecasted upside of 176.4% from its current price of $0.72. Regulus Therapeutics has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS)

Regulus Therapeutics does not currently pay a dividend. Regulus Therapeutics does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS)

In the past three months, Regulus Therapeutics insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $4,491.00 in company stock. 10.62% of the stock of Regulus Therapeutics is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. Only 36.44% of the stock of Regulus Therapeutics is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS



Earnings for Regulus Therapeutics are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($0.33) to ($0.34) per share. The P/E ratio of Regulus Therapeutics is -1.90, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Regulus Therapeutics is -1.90, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Regulus Therapeutics has a P/B Ratio of 1.86. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here