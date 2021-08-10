Must-See Earnings Estimates for: Reviva Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVPH)

Earnings results for Reviva Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVPH)

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 08/10/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.24. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.09.

Reviva Pharmaceuticals last posted its earnings data on May 17th, 2021. The reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. Reviva Pharmaceuticals has generated ($1.24) earnings per share over the last year (($1.22) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Reviva Pharmaceuticals are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.85) to ($0.76) per share. Reviva Pharmaceuticals has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, August 10th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Reviva Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVPH)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Reviva Pharmaceuticals in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $10.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 192.40%. The high price target for RVPH is $10.00 and the low price target for RVPH is $10.00. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Reviva Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVPH)

Reviva Pharmaceuticals does not currently pay a dividend. Reviva Pharmaceuticals does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Reviva Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVPH)

In the past three months, Reviva Pharmaceuticals insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 20.60% of the stock of Reviva Pharmaceuticals is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. Only 6.35% of the stock of Reviva Pharmaceuticals is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Reviva Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVPH



Earnings for Reviva Pharmaceuticals are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.85) to ($0.76) per share. The P/E ratio of Reviva Pharmaceuticals is -2.80, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Reviva Pharmaceuticals has a P/B Ratio of 5.80. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

