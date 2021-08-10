Factors Likely to Have Influenced Earnings Results Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD)

Earnings results for Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD)

Revolution Medicines, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/11/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.55. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.46.

Revolution Medicines last released its quarterly earnings results on May 10th, 2021. The reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $10.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.10 million. Revolution Medicines has generated ($2.01) earnings per share over the last year (($1.93) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Revolution Medicines are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($2.33) to ($2.72) per share. Revolution Medicines has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, August 11th, 2021. Revolution Medicines will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, August 11th at 4:30 PM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Revolution Medicines in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $48.50, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 77.59%. The high price target for RVMD is $55.00 and the low price target for RVMD is $44.00. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Revolution Medicines has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD)

Revolution Medicines does not currently pay a dividend. Revolution Medicines does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD)

In the past three months, Revolution Medicines insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $15,602,975.00 in company stock. 90.22% of the stock of Revolution Medicines is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD



Earnings for Revolution Medicines are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($2.33) to ($2.72) per share. The P/E ratio of Revolution Medicines is -14.15, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Revolution Medicines has a P/B Ratio of 3.82. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

