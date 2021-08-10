Wall street estimates Earnings report Root (NASDAQ:ROOT)

Earnings results for Root (NASDAQ:ROOT)

Root, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/11/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.51.

Root last announced its quarterly earnings data on May 5th, 2021. The reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $68.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.80 million. Root has generated ($4.81) earnings per share over the last year. Earnings for Root are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($2.05) to ($1.83) per share. Root has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, August 11th, 2021. Root will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, August 12th at 8:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Root (NASDAQ:ROOT)

15 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Root in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $18.32, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 142.35%. The high price target for ROOT is $30.00 and the low price target for ROOT is $3.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 10 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Root has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.20, and is based on 4 buy ratings, 10 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $18.32, Root has a forecasted upside of 142.3% from its current price of $7.56. Root has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Root (NASDAQ:ROOT)

Root does not currently pay a dividend. Root does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Root (NASDAQ:ROOT)

In the past three months, Root insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $1,345,500.00 in company stock. 54.41% of the stock of Root is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. Only 19.90% of the stock of Root is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Root (NASDAQ:ROOT



Earnings for Root are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($2.05) to ($1.83) per share. The P/E ratio of Root is -1.57, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Root is -1.57, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings.

More latest stories: here