Earnings and Growth Analysis : Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX)

Earnings results for Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX)

Royalty Pharma plc is expected* to report earnings on 08/11/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.7. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.73.

Royalty Pharma last released its quarterly earnings data on May 11th, 2021. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $524 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.61 million. Royalty Pharma has generated $1.61 earnings per share over the last year ($1.60 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.0. Earnings for Royalty Pharma are expected to grow by 14.96% in the coming year, from $2.74 to $3.15 per share. Royalty Pharma has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, August 11th, 2021. Royalty Pharma will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, August 11th at 8:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Royalty Pharma in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $50.50, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 37.30%. The high price target for RPRX is $51.00 and the low price target for RPRX is $50.00. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Royalty Pharma has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 2 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $50.50, Royalty Pharma has a forecasted upside of 37.3% from its current price of $36.78. Royalty Pharma has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX)

Royalty Pharma pays a meaningful dividend of 1.84%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Royalty Pharma has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Royalty Pharma is 42.24%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Royalty Pharma will have a dividend payout ratio of 21.59% next year. This indicates that Royalty Pharma will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX)

In the past three months, Royalty Pharma insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $44,437,128.00 in company stock. 25.86% of the stock of Royalty Pharma is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. 40.19% of the stock of Royalty Pharma is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX



Earnings for Royalty Pharma are expected to grow by 14.96% in the coming year, from $2.74 to $3.15 per share. The P/E ratio of Royalty Pharma is 22.99, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.80. The P/E ratio of Royalty Pharma is 22.99, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 18.45. Royalty Pharma has a PEG Ratio of 1.15. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Royalty Pharma has a P/B Ratio of 2.26. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here