thoughts on these estimates, before EPS results? Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE)

Earnings results for Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE)

Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 08/10/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.2.

Safeguard Scientifics last announced its earnings data on May 6th, 2021. The asset manager reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Safeguard Scientifics has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year (($0.20) diluted earnings per share). Safeguard Scientifics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, August 10th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE)

Dividend Strength: Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE)

Safeguard Scientifics does not currently pay a dividend. Safeguard Scientifics does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE)

In the past three months, Safeguard Scientifics insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 3.80% of the stock of Safeguard Scientifics is held by insiders. 62.61% of the stock of Safeguard Scientifics is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE



The P/E ratio of Safeguard Scientifics is -37.85, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Safeguard Scientifics has a P/B Ratio of 2.51. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

