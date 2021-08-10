Factors Likely to Have Influenced Earnings Results Sharecare (NASDAQ:SHCR)

Earnings results for Sharecare (NASDAQ:SHCR)

Sharecare, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/11/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Sharecare (NASDAQ:SHCR)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Sharecare in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $13.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 69.71%. The high price target for SHCR is $15.00 and the low price target for SHCR is $11.00. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Sharecare has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 2 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $13.00, Sharecare has a forecasted upside of 69.7% from its current price of $7.66. Sharecare has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Sharecare (NASDAQ:SHCR)

Sharecare does not currently pay a dividend. Sharecare does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Sharecare (NASDAQ:SHCR)

In the past three months, Sharecare insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 61.70% of the stock of Sharecare is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Sharecare (NASDAQ:SHCR



Sharecare has a P/B Ratio of 63.83. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

