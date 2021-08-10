Nothing seems to bother Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK)

Earnings results for Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK)

Shattuck Labs, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/11/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.34.

Shattuck Labs last released its quarterly earnings results on May 10th, 2021. The reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.27 million for the quarter. Shattuck Labs has generated ($2.36) earnings per share over the last year. Earnings for Shattuck Labs are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($1.37) to ($1.55) per share. Shattuck Labs has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, August 11th, 2021. Shattuck Labs will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, August 11th at 4:30 PM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Shattuck Labs in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $48.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 133.92%. The high price target for STTK is $75.00 and the low price target for STTK is $34.00. There are currently 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Shattuck Labs has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK)

Shattuck Labs does not currently pay a dividend. Shattuck Labs does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK)

In the past three months, Shattuck Labs insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $7,586,243.00 in company stock. 18.70% of the stock of Shattuck Labs is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. 55.96% of the stock of Shattuck Labs is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK



Earnings for Shattuck Labs are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($1.37) to ($1.55) per share. The P/E ratio of Shattuck Labs is -8.69, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Shattuck Labs has a P/B Ratio of 2.77. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

