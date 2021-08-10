Will stock surge before Earnings results? ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI)

Earnings results for ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI)

ShotSpotter, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/10/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.03. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.07.

ShotSpotter last announced its quarterly earnings results on May 11th, 2021. The reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $15.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.46 million. ShotSpotter has generated $0.16 earnings per share over the last year ($0.11 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 401.5. Earnings for ShotSpotter are expected to grow by 150.00% in the coming year, from $0.12 to $0.30 per share. ShotSpotter has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, August 10th, 2021. ShotSpotter will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, August 10th at 4:30 PM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 412-317-6671 with passcode “10015933”.

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for ShotSpotter in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $49.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 10.96%. The high price target for SSTI is $53.00 and the low price target for SSTI is $45.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

ShotSpotter has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.80, and is based on 4 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $49.00, ShotSpotter has a forecasted upside of 11.0% from its current price of $44.16. ShotSpotter has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

ShotSpotter does not currently pay a dividend. ShotSpotter does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

In the past three months, ShotSpotter insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $163,860.00 in company stock. 10.60% of the stock of ShotSpotter is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. 60.67% of the stock of ShotSpotter is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for ShotSpotter are expected to grow by 150.00% in the coming year, from $0.12 to $0.30 per share. The P/E ratio of ShotSpotter is 401.49, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 20.35. The P/E ratio of ShotSpotter is 401.49, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Business Services sector average P/E ratio of about 34.18. ShotSpotter has a PEG Ratio of 18.87. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. ShotSpotter has a P/B Ratio of 14.72. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

