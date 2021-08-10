Nothing seems to bother Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN)

Earnings results for Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN)

Sientra, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/10/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.22. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.38.

Sientra last issued its quarterly earnings data on May 11th, 2021. The medical instruments supplier reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.73. The firm earned $23.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.23 million. Sientra has generated ($1.53) earnings per share over the last year (($2.23) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Sientra are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.75) to ($0.69) per share. Sientra has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, August 10th, 2021. Sientra will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, August 10th at 4:30 PM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Sientra in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $9.75, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 25.44%. The high price target for SIEN is $11.00 and the low price target for SIEN is $8.24. There are currently 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Sientra has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 4 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $9.75, Sientra has a forecasted upside of 25.4% from its current price of $7.77. Sientra has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN)

Sientra does not currently pay a dividend. Sientra does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN)

In the past three months, Sientra insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 2.80% of the stock of Sientra is held by insiders. 84.98% of the stock of Sientra is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN



Earnings for Sientra are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.75) to ($0.69) per share. The P/E ratio of Sientra is -3.48, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Sientra is -3.48, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings.

