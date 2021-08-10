Should you short it before the Earnings result? : Soliton (NASDAQ:SOLY)

Earnings results for Soliton (NASDAQ:SOLY)

Soliton, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 08/10/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.31. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.19.

Soliton last issued its quarterly earnings data on May 12th, 2021. The reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.01. Soliton has generated ($0.77) earnings per share over the last year (($0.83) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Soliton are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.21) to ($0.82) per share. Soliton has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, August 10th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Soliton (NASDAQ:SOLY)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Soliton in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $23.80, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 8.18%. The high price target for SOLY is $25.00 and the low price target for SOLY is $22.60. There are currently 3 hold ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Soliton has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.00, and is based on no buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $23.80, Soliton has a forecasted upside of 8.2% from its current price of $22.00. Soliton has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Soliton (NASDAQ:SOLY)

Soliton does not currently pay a dividend. Soliton does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Soliton (NASDAQ:SOLY)

In the past three months, Soliton insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 12.00% of the stock of Soliton is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. Only 16.11% of the stock of Soliton is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Soliton (NASDAQ:SOLY



Earnings for Soliton are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.21) to ($0.82) per share. The P/E ratio of Soliton is -26.51, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Soliton is -26.51, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Soliton has a P/B Ratio of 15.07. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

