Earnings and Growth Analysis : Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO)

Earnings results for Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO)

Sonos, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/11/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.17. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.24.

Sonos last issued its earnings results on May 12th, 2021. The reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.53. The business had revenue of $332.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.48 million. Its revenue was up 90.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sonos has generated ($0.18) earnings per share over the last year ($0.76 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.7. Earnings for Sonos are expected to grow by 8.24% in the coming year, from $0.85 to $0.92 per share. Sonos has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, August 11th, 2021. Sonos will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, August 11th at 5:00 PM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO)

7 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Sonos in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $29.43, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 15.29%. The high price target for SONO is $47.00 and the low price target for SONO is $16.00. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO)

Sonos does not currently pay a dividend. Sonos does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO)

In the past three months, Sonos insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $8,331,100.00 in company stock. Only 3.70% of the stock of Sonos is held by insiders. 77.18% of the stock of Sonos is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO



Earnings for Sonos are expected to grow by 8.24% in the coming year, from $0.85 to $0.92 per share. The P/E ratio of Sonos is 45.71, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.98. The P/E ratio of Sonos is 45.71, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Consumer Discretionary sector average P/E ratio of about 30.34. Sonos has a PEG Ratio of 1.13. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Sonos has a P/B Ratio of 12.91. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

