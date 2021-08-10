Confused? Buy or Sell in volatile market – Analyst report Star Equity (NASDAQ:STRR)

Earnings results for Star Equity (NASDAQ:STRR)

Star Equity Holdings, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/10/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.11.

Star Equity last posted its earnings results on May 13th, 2021. The reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $22.35 million for the quarter. Star Equity has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year (($0.04) diluted earnings per share). Star Equity has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, August 10th, 2021. Star Equity will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, August 10th at 10:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Dividend Strength: Star Equity (NASDAQ:STRR)

Star Equity does not currently pay a dividend. Star Equity does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Star Equity (NASDAQ:STRR)

In the past three months, Star Equity insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 12.49% of the stock of Star Equity is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. Only 10.06% of the stock of Star Equity is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Star Equity (NASDAQ:STRR



The P/E ratio of Star Equity is -81.48, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Star Equity is -81.48, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Star Equity has a P/B Ratio of 0.84. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

