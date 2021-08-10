Does Earnings Surprise History Hold Any Clue for Stem (NYSE:STEM)

Earnings results for Stem (NYSE:STEM)

Stem, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/11/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021.

Stem last released its earnings data on May 17th, 2021. The reported ($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $15.42 million for the quarter. Stem has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Stem has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, August 11th, 2021. Stem will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, August 11th at 5:00 PM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Stem (NYSE:STEM)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Stem in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $38.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 35.96%. The high price target for STEM is $48.00 and the low price target for STEM is $34.00. There are currently 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Stem has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 4 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $38.00, Stem has a forecasted upside of 36.0% from its current price of $27.95. Stem has only been the subject of 4 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Stem (NYSE:STEM)

Stem does not currently pay a dividend. Stem does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Stem (NYSE:STEM)

In the past three months, Stem insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 28.66% of the stock of Stem is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Stem (NYSE:STEM



Stem has a P/B Ratio of 279.50. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

