How Have the Numbers Shaped Up for StoneMor (NYSE:STON)

StoneMor Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/10/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.11.

StoneMor last issued its earnings results on May 13th, 2021. The reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $78.31 million for the quarter. StoneMor has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year (($0.20) diluted earnings per share). StoneMor has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, August 10th, 2021. StoneMor will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, August 10th at 4:30 PM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

StoneMor does not currently pay a dividend. StoneMor does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

In the past three months, StoneMor insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 77.10% of the stock of StoneMor is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. 78.61% of the stock of StoneMor is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

The P/E ratio of StoneMor is -13.45, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings.

