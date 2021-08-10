Must-See Earnings Estimates Summit Wireless Technologies (NASDAQ:WISA)

Earnings results for Summit Wireless Technologies (NASDAQ:WISA)

Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/10/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.29. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.9.

Summit Wireless Technologies last posted its earnings results on May 12th, 2021. The reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 million. Summit Wireless Technologies has generated ($2.47) earnings per share over the last year (($1.94) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Summit Wireless Technologies are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.11) to ($0.59) per share. Summit Wireless Technologies has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, August 10th, 2021. Summit Wireless Technologies will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, August 10th at 11:30 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 412-317-6671 with passcode “13721706”.

Analyst Opinion on Summit Wireless Technologies (NASDAQ:WISA)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Summit Wireless Technologies in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $5.75, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 59.72%. The high price target for WISA is $6.00 and the low price target for WISA is $5.50. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Summit Wireless Technologies has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 2 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $5.75, Summit Wireless Technologies has a forecasted upside of 59.7% from its current price of $3.60. Summit Wireless Technologies has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Summit Wireless Technologies (NASDAQ:WISA)

Summit Wireless Technologies does not currently pay a dividend. Summit Wireless Technologies does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Summit Wireless Technologies (NASDAQ:WISA)

In the past three months, Summit Wireless Technologies insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.69% of the stock of Summit Wireless Technologies is held by insiders. Only 7.65% of the stock of Summit Wireless Technologies is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Summit Wireless Technologies (NASDAQ:WISA



Earnings for Summit Wireless Technologies are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.11) to ($0.59) per share. The P/E ratio of Summit Wireless Technologies is -1.86, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Summit Wireless Technologies is -1.86, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Summit Wireless Technologies has a P/B Ratio of 4.09. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

