Wall street estimates Earnings report SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB)

Earnings results for SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB)

SuperCom, Ltd. is expected* to report earnings on 08/10/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.1. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.06.

Analyst Opinion on SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for SuperCom in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $2.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 62.60%. The high price target for SPCB is $2.00 and the low price target for SPCB is $2.00. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB)

SuperCom does not currently pay a dividend. SuperCom does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB)

In the past three months, SuperCom insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.64% of the stock of SuperCom is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB



SuperCom has a P/B Ratio of 4.92. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

