Is it time to Buy before this week’s earning report Talis Biomedical (NASDAQ:TLIS)

Earnings results for Talis Biomedical (NASDAQ:TLIS)

Talis Biomedical Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 08/10/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.87.

Talis Biomedical last announced its quarterly earnings data on May 11th, 2021. The reported ($4.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by $3.82. The firm earned $7 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 million. Talis Biomedical has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Earnings for Talis Biomedical are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($3.00) to ($1.11) per share. Talis Biomedical has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, August 10th, 2021. Talis Biomedical will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, August 10th at 4:30 PM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Talis Biomedical (NASDAQ:TLIS)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Talis Biomedical in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $15.75, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 58.77%. The high price target for TLIS is $18.00 and the low price target for TLIS is $13.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Talis Biomedical (NASDAQ:TLIS)

Talis Biomedical does not currently pay a dividend. Talis Biomedical does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Talis Biomedical (NASDAQ:TLIS)

In the past three months, Talis Biomedical insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 81.63% of the stock of Talis Biomedical is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Talis Biomedical (NASDAQ:TLIS



