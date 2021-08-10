How Have the Numbers Shaped Up for The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT)

Earnings results for The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT)

The Hackett Group, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/10/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.24. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.01.

The Hackett Group last issued its quarterly earnings data on May 11th, 2021. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. The firm earned $63.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.63 million. The Hackett Group has generated $0.42 earnings per share over the last year ($0.18 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.7. Earnings for The Hackett Group are expected to grow by 12.36% in the coming year, from $0.89 to $1.00 per share. The Hackett Group has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, August 10th, 2021. The Hackett Group will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, August 10th at 5:00 PM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 203-369-3270.

Analyst Opinion on The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for The Hackett Group in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $20.67, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 16.30%. The high price target for HCKT is $23.00 and the low price target for HCKT is $18.00. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

The Hackett Group has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 3 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $20.67, The Hackett Group has a forecasted upside of 16.3% from its current price of $17.77. The Hackett Group has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT)

The Hackett Group pays a meaningful dividend of 2.25%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. The Hackett Group has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of The Hackett Group is 95.24%. Payout ratios above 75% are not desirable because they may not be sustainable. Based on earnings estimates, The Hackett Group will have a dividend payout ratio of 40.00% next year. This indicates that The Hackett Group will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT)

In the past three months, The Hackett Group insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 18.40% of the stock of The Hackett Group is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. 77.61% of the stock of The Hackett Group is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT



Earnings for The Hackett Group are expected to grow by 12.36% in the coming year, from $0.89 to $1.00 per share. The P/E ratio of The Hackett Group is 98.72, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 20.35. The P/E ratio of The Hackett Group is 98.72, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Business Services sector average P/E ratio of about 34.18. The Hackett Group has a PEG Ratio of 1.37. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. The Hackett Group has a P/B Ratio of 3.78. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

