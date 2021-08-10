Analyst Valuation and EPS Growth for The ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS)

Earnings results for The ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS)

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/10/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.16. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.08.

The ONE Group Hospitality last posted its quarterly earnings data on May 11th, 2021. The restaurant operator reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $50.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50 million. The ONE Group Hospitality has generated ($0.11) earnings per share over the last year (($0.28) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for The ONE Group Hospitality are expected to grow by 71.79% in the coming year, from $0.39 to $0.67 per share. The ONE Group Hospitality has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, August 10th, 2021. The ONE Group Hospitality will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, August 10th at 4:30 PM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 412-317-6671 with passcode “10159460”.

Analyst Opinion on The ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for The ONE Group Hospitality in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $10.33, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 9.12%. The high price target for STKS is $12.00 and the low price target for STKS is $9.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

The ONE Group Hospitality has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.67, and is based on 2 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $10.33, The ONE Group Hospitality has a forecasted upside of 9.1% from its current price of $9.47. The ONE Group Hospitality has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: The ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS)

The ONE Group Hospitality does not currently pay a dividend. The ONE Group Hospitality does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: The ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS)

In the past three months, The ONE Group Hospitality insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $6,278,686.00 in company stock. 23.20% of the stock of The ONE Group Hospitality is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. Only 7.22% of the stock of The ONE Group Hospitality is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of The ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS



Earnings for The ONE Group Hospitality are expected to grow by 71.79% in the coming year, from $0.39 to $0.67 per share. The P/E ratio of The ONE Group Hospitality is -33.82, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of The ONE Group Hospitality is -33.82, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The ONE Group Hospitality has a P/B Ratio of 12.46. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here