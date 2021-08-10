Earnings and Growth Analysis : The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN)

Earnings results for The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN)

Wendy’s Company (The) is expected* to report earnings on 08/11/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 11 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.18. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.12.

The Wendy’s last released its earnings data on May 12th, 2021. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. The firm earned $460.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.02 million. Its revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. The Wendy’s has generated $0.57 earnings per share over the last year ($0.63 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.1. Earnings for The Wendy’s are expected to grow by 13.51% in the coming year, from $0.74 to $0.84 per share. The Wendy’s has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, August 11th, 2021. The Wendy’s will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, August 11th at 8:30 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN)

20 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for The Wendy’s in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $26.08, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 17.86%. The high price target for WEN is $30.00 and the low price target for WEN is $23.00. There are currently 8 hold ratings and 12 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN)

The Wendy’s pays a meaningful dividend of 1.80%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. The Wendy’s has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of The Wendy’s is 70.18%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, The Wendy’s will have a dividend payout ratio of 47.62% next year. This indicates that The Wendy’s will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN)

In the past three months, The Wendy’s insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $25,472,271.00 in company stock. 21.20% of the stock of The Wendy’s is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. 72.28% of the stock of The Wendy’s is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN



Earnings for The Wendy’s are expected to grow by 13.51% in the coming year, from $0.74 to $0.84 per share. The P/E ratio of The Wendy’s is 35.13, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.97. The P/E ratio of The Wendy’s is 35.13, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Retail/Wholesale sector average P/E ratio of about 40.12. The Wendy’s has a PEG Ratio of 3.51. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. The Wendy’s has a P/B Ratio of 9.03. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

