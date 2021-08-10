Earnings Scorecard & Analyst Reports Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY)

Earnings results for Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY)

Thryv Holdings, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/11/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.12.

Thryv last issued its quarterly earnings data on May 13th, 2021. The reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $280.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.20 million. Thryv has generated $4.42 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.7. Earnings for Thryv are expected to decrease by -9.43% in the coming year, from $3.71 to $3.36 per share. Thryv has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, August 11th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Thryv in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $41.11, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 20.16%. The high price target for THRY is $45.00 and the low price target for THRY is $33.54. There are currently 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY)

Thryv does not currently pay a dividend. Thryv does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY)

In the past three months, Thryv insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 56.53% of the stock of Thryv is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. 83.22% of the stock of Thryv is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY



Earnings for Thryv are expected to decrease by -9.43% in the coming year, from $3.71 to $3.36 per share. The P/E ratio of Thryv is 7.74, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.97. The P/E ratio of Thryv is 7.74, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 51.65.

