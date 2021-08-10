Earnings Scorecard & Analyst Reports for Tidewater (NYSE:TDW)

Earnings results for Tidewater (NYSE:TDW)

Tidewater Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/10/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.02.

Tidewater last posted its quarterly earnings results on May 6th, 2021. The oil and gas company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $83.50 million for the quarter. Tidewater has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year (($5.27) diluted earnings per share). Tidewater has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, August 10th, 2021. Tidewater will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, August 10th at 9:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Tidewater (NYSE:TDW)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Tidewater in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $12.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 4.99%. The high price target for TDW is $12.00 and the low price target for TDW is $12.00. There are currently 1 hold rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: Tidewater (NYSE:TDW)

Tidewater does not currently pay a dividend. Tidewater does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Tidewater (NYSE:TDW)

In the past three months, Tidewater insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.15% of the stock of Tidewater is held by insiders. 80.00% of the stock of Tidewater is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Tidewater (NYSE:TDW



The P/E ratio of Tidewater is -2.17, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Tidewater is -2.17, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Tidewater has a P/B Ratio of 0.56. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

