Earnings and Growth Analysis : TPG Pace Tech Opportunities (NYSE:PACE)

Earnings results for TPG Pace Tech Opportunities (NYSE:PACE)

TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. is estimated to report earnings on 08/11/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date.

TPG Pace Tech Opportunities last announced its quarterly earnings data on May 5th, 2021. The reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company earned $34.57 million during the quarter. TPG Pace Tech Opportunities has generated ($2.86) earnings per share over the last year. Earnings for TPG Pace Tech Opportunities are expected to remain at ($0.08) per share in the coming year. TPG Pace Tech Opportunities has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, August 11th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on TPG Pace Tech Opportunities (NYSE:PACE)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $15.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 50.60%. The high price target for PACE is $15.00 and the low price target for PACE is $15.00. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: TPG Pace Tech Opportunities (NYSE:PACE)

TPG Pace Tech Opportunities does not currently pay a dividend. TPG Pace Tech Opportunities does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: TPG Pace Tech Opportunities (NYSE:PACE)

In the past three months, TPG Pace Tech Opportunities insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 65.08% of the stock of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities (NYSE:PACE



Earnings for TPG Pace Tech Opportunities are expected to remain at ($0.08) per share in the coming year. The P/E ratio of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities is -3.48, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings.

