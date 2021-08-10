worth buying post Earnings results? TransGlobe Energy (NASDAQ:TGA)

Earnings results for TransGlobe Energy (NASDAQ:TGA)

TransGlobe Energy Corporation is estimated to report earnings on 08/10/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.19.

TransGlobe Energy last announced its quarterly earnings data on May 7th, 2021. The basic materials company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm earned $18.05 million during the quarter. TransGlobe Energy has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year (($0.46) diluted earnings per share). TransGlobe Energy has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, November 15th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on TransGlobe Energy (NASDAQ:TGA)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for TransGlobe Energy in the last 12 months. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: TransGlobe Energy (NASDAQ:TGA)

TransGlobe Energy pays a meaningful dividend of 2.42%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. TransGlobe Energy does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: TransGlobe Energy (NASDAQ:TGA)

In the past three months, TransGlobe Energy insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 4.00% of the stock of TransGlobe Energy is held by insiders. Only 19.34% of the stock of TransGlobe Energy is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of TransGlobe Energy (NASDAQ:TGA)



The P/E ratio of TransGlobe Energy is -3.59, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of TransGlobe Energy is -3.59, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. TransGlobe Energy has a P/B Ratio of 0.86. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

