, Will stock surge before Earnings results? Trean Insurance Group (NASDAQ:TIG)

Earnings results for Trean Insurance Group (NASDAQ:TIG)

Trean Insurance Group, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/11/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.17.

Trean Insurance Group last issued its earnings results on May 12th, 2021. The reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $47.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.52 million. Trean Insurance Group has generated $0.74 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.0. Earnings for Trean Insurance Group are expected to grow by 26.09% in the coming year, from $0.92 to $1.16 per share. Trean Insurance Group has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, August 11th, 2021. Trean Insurance Group will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, August 11th at 5:00 PM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Trean Insurance Group (NASDAQ:TIG)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Trean Insurance Group in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $19.33, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 37.51%. The high price target for TIG is $21.00 and the low price target for TIG is $17.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Trean Insurance Group (NASDAQ:TIG)

Trean Insurance Group does not currently pay a dividend. Trean Insurance Group does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Trean Insurance Group (NASDAQ:TIG)

In the past three months, Trean Insurance Group insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $64,730,249.00 in company stock. 10.54% of the stock of Trean Insurance Group is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. Only 25.82% of the stock of Trean Insurance Group is held by institutions.

Earnings for Trean Insurance Group are expected to grow by 26.09% in the coming year, from $0.92 to $1.16 per share. The P/E ratio of Trean Insurance Group is 19.00, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.97. The P/E ratio of Trean Insurance Group is 19.00, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 18.64. Trean Insurance Group has a P/B Ratio of 1.75. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

