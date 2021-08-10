Buy, Sell or Hold? before and after EPS results Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL)

Earnings results for Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL)

Trillium Therapeutics Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 08/11/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.16. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.24.

Trillium Therapeutics last posted its quarterly earnings data on May 7th, 2021. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.06. Trillium Therapeutics has generated ($0.70) earnings per share over the last year ($0.17 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.8. Earnings for Trillium Therapeutics are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($0.80) to ($0.90) per share. Trillium Therapeutics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, August 11th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

7 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Trillium Therapeutics in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $21.83, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 240.08%. The high price target for TRIL is $28.00 and the low price target for TRIL is $14.00. There are currently 7 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Trillium Therapeutics has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 7 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $21.83, Trillium Therapeutics has a forecasted upside of 240.1% from its current price of $6.42. Trillium Therapeutics has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Trillium Therapeutics does not currently pay a dividend. Trillium Therapeutics does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

In the past three months, Trillium Therapeutics insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $62,966.00 in company stock. Only 9.10% of the stock of Trillium Therapeutics is held by insiders. 73.21% of the stock of Trillium Therapeutics is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for Trillium Therapeutics are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($0.80) to ($0.90) per share. The P/E ratio of Trillium Therapeutics is 37.76, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.98. The P/E ratio of Trillium Therapeutics is 37.76, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Medical sector average P/E ratio of about 41.03. Trillium Therapeutics has a P/B Ratio of 2.51. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

