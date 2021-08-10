Nothing seems to bother Tyme Technologies (NASDAQ:TYME)

Earnings results for Tyme Technologies (NASDAQ:TYME)

Tyme Technologies, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/10/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.06.

Tyme Technologies last posted its earnings results on June 10th, 2021. The reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. Tyme Technologies has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year (($0.22) diluted earnings per share). Tyme Technologies has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, August 10th, 2021. Tyme Technologies will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, August 10th at 8:30 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Tyme Technologies (NASDAQ:TYME)

Dividend Strength: Tyme Technologies (NASDAQ:TYME)

Tyme Technologies does not currently pay a dividend. Tyme Technologies does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Tyme Technologies (NASDAQ:TYME)

In the past three months, Tyme Technologies insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $921,912.00 in company stock. 16.90% of the stock of Tyme Technologies is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. Only 11.69% of the stock of Tyme Technologies is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Tyme Technologies (NASDAQ:TYME



The P/E ratio of Tyme Technologies is -5.18, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Tyme Technologies is -5.18, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Tyme Technologies has a P/B Ratio of 1.93. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here