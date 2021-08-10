Does Earnings Surprise History Hold Any Clue for Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP)

Earnings results for Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP)

Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. is estimated to report earnings on 08/11/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.01.

Ultrapar Participações last announced its earnings data on May 5th, 2021. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The company earned $4.38 billion during the quarter. Ultrapar Participações has generated $0.16 earnings per share over the last year ($0.15 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.5. Earnings for Ultrapar Participações are expected to grow by 28.00% in the coming year, from $0.25 to $0.32 per share. Ultrapar Participações has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, August 11th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Ultrapar Participações in the last 12 months. There are currently 1 hold rating and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

There is not enough analysis data for Ultrapar Participações.

Dividend Strength: Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP)

Ultrapar Participações pays a meaningful dividend of 2.13%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Ultrapar Participações has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Ultrapar Participações is 43.75%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Ultrapar Participações will have a dividend payout ratio of 21.88% next year. This indicates that Ultrapar Participações will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP)

In the past three months, Ultrapar Participações insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 2.65% of the stock of Ultrapar Participações is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP)



Earnings for Ultrapar Participações are expected to grow by 28.00% in the coming year, from $0.25 to $0.32 per share. The P/E ratio of Ultrapar Participações is 22.47, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.98. The P/E ratio of Ultrapar Participações is 22.47, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Oils/Energy sector average P/E ratio of about 18.13. Ultrapar Participações has a PEG Ratio of 0.54. PEG Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued. Ultrapar Participações has a P/B Ratio of 1.95. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

