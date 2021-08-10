Analyst Valuation and EPS Growth for Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX)

Earnings results for Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX)

Vaxcyte, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 08/11/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.46. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-1.72.

Vaxcyte last posted its earnings data on May 11th, 2021. The reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.10. Vaxcyte has generated ($3.02) earnings per share over the last year (($2.95) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Vaxcyte are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($2.15) to ($2.43) per share. Vaxcyte has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, August 11th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Vaxcyte in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $52.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 112.68%. The high price target for PCVX is $52.00 and the low price target for PCVX is $52.00. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Vaxcyte has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 1 buy rating, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $52.00, Vaxcyte has a forecasted upside of 112.7% from its current price of $24.45. Vaxcyte has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX)

Vaxcyte does not currently pay a dividend. Vaxcyte does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX)

In the past three months, Vaxcyte insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $1,573,434.00 in company stock. 21.70% of the stock of Vaxcyte is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. 85.68% of the stock of Vaxcyte is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX



Earnings for Vaxcyte are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($2.15) to ($2.43) per share. The P/E ratio of Vaxcyte is -8.29, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Vaxcyte is -8.29, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Vaxcyte has a P/B Ratio of 3.60. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here