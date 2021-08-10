Wall street estimates Earnings report Vectrus (NYSE:VEC)

Earnings results for Vectrus (NYSE:VEC)

Vectrus, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/10/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.1400000000000001. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.78.

Vectrus last issued its quarterly earnings data on May 11th, 2021. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $434 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $376.95 million. Vectrus has generated $3.07 earnings per share over the last year ($3.41 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.5. Earnings for Vectrus are expected to decrease by -0.63% in the coming year, from $4.76 to $4.73 per share. Vectrus has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, August 10th, 2021. Vectrus will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, August 10th at 4:30 PM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 412-317-6671 with passcode “13721935”.

Vectrus does not currently pay a dividend. Vectrus does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

In the past three months, Vectrus insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 3.20% of the stock of Vectrus is held by insiders. 90.83% of the stock of Vectrus is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for Vectrus are expected to decrease by -0.63% in the coming year, from $4.76 to $4.73 per share. The P/E ratio of Vectrus is 13.46, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 20.35 and a less expensive P/E ratio than the Business Services sector average P/E ratio of about 34.18. Vectrus has a P/B Ratio of 1.75. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

