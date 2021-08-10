Confused? Buy or Sell in volatile market – Analyst report Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR)

Earnings results for Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR)

Vertex Energy, Inc is expected* to report earnings on 08/10/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.01. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.25.

Vertex Energy last posted its earnings results on May 13th, 2021. The industrial products company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The company had revenue of $58.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.78 million. Vertex Energy has generated ($0.68) earnings per share over the last year (($0.46) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Vertex Energy are expected to grow by 7,400.00% in the coming year, from $0.01 to $0.75 per share. Vertex Energy has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, August 10th, 2021. Vertex Energy will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, August 10th at 9:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 877-481-4010 with passcode “42055”.

Analyst Opinion on Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Vertex Energy in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $3.00, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 65.71%. The high price target for VTNR is $4.00 and the low price target for VTNR is $2.00. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Vertex Energy has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR)

Vertex Energy does not currently pay a dividend. Vertex Energy does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR)

In the past three months, Vertex Energy insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $3,833,174.00 in company stock. 19.90% of the stock of Vertex Energy is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. Only 17.12% of the stock of Vertex Energy is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR



Vertex Energy has a P/B Ratio of 67.31. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

