Must-See Earnings Estimates for: Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX)

Earnings results for Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX)

Vertex, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/11/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.04. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.18.

Vertex last posted its earnings results on May 13th, 2021. The reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.02. The company earned $98.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.55 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Vertex has generated ($0.45) earnings per share over the last year (($0.38) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Vertex are expected to grow by 86.67% in the coming year, from $0.15 to $0.28 per share. Vertex has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, August 11th, 2021. Vertex will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, August 11th at 8:30 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 412-317-6671 with passcode “13721451”.

Analyst Opinion on Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX)

9 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Vertex in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $29.11, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 56.85%. The high price target for VERX is $35.00 and the low price target for VERX is $16.00. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 2 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX)

Vertex does not currently pay a dividend. Vertex does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX)

In the past three months, Vertex insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $1,972,047.00 in company stock. 67.26% of the stock of Vertex is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. Only 17.51% of the stock of Vertex is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX



Earnings for Vertex are expected to grow by 86.67% in the coming year, from $0.15 to $0.28 per share. The P/E ratio of Vertex is -48.84, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Vertex is -48.84, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Vertex has a P/B Ratio of 12.05. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

