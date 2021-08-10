Did they just beat EPS? View (NASDAQ:VIEW)

Earnings results for View (NASDAQ:VIEW)

View, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 08/11/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.27.

View last posted its quarterly earnings results on May 12th, 2021. The reported ($1.11) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.81 million for the quarter. View has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Earnings for View are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.64) to ($0.67) per share. View has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, August 11th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on View (NASDAQ:VIEW)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for View in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $12.67, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 104.30%. The high price target for VIEW is $16.00 and the low price target for VIEW is $11.00. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

View has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 3 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $12.67, View has a forecasted upside of 104.3% from its current price of $6.20. View has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: View (NASDAQ:VIEW)

View does not currently pay a dividend. View does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: View (NASDAQ:VIEW)

In the past three months, View insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 43.50% of the stock of View is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of View (NASDAQ:VIEW



Earnings for View are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.64) to ($0.67) per share. View has a P/B Ratio of 77.50. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

