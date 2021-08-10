Did they just beat EPS? Viracta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRX)

Earnings results for Viracta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRX)

Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 08/10/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.24. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-2.1.

Viracta Therapeutics last posted its quarterly earnings data on May 12th, 2021. The reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.36. Viracta Therapeutics has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Earnings for Viracta Therapeutics are expected to decrease in the coming year, from $2.05 to ($1.33) per share. Viracta Therapeutics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, August 10th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Viracta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRX)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Viracta Therapeutics in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $33.50, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 193.09%. The high price target for VIRX is $45.00 and the low price target for VIRX is $18.00. There are currently 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Viracta Therapeutics has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 4 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $33.50, Viracta Therapeutics has a forecasted upside of 193.1% from its current price of $11.43. Viracta Therapeutics has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Viracta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRX)

Viracta Therapeutics does not currently pay a dividend. Viracta Therapeutics does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Viracta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRX)

In the past three months, Viracta Therapeutics insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 3.72% of the stock of Viracta Therapeutics is held by insiders. Only 26.52% of the stock of Viracta Therapeutics is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Viracta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRX



Earnings for Viracta Therapeutics are expected to decrease in the coming year, from $2.05 to ($1.33) per share. Viracta Therapeutics has a P/B Ratio of 4.11. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

