Must-See Earnings Estimates for: Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG)

Vishay Precision Group, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/10/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.34. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.19.

Vishay Precision Group last announced its quarterly earnings data on May 11th, 2021. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.03. The business earned $70.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.41 million. Vishay Precision Group has generated $1.32 earnings per share over the last year ($0.91 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.3. Earnings for Vishay Precision Group are expected to grow by 22.76% in the coming year, from $1.45 to $1.78 per share. Vishay Precision Group has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, August 10th, 2021. Vishay Precision Group will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, August 10th at 10:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 412-317-0088 with passcode “10157997”.

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Vishay Precision Group in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $42.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 14.50%. The high price target for VPG is $43.00 and the low price target for VPG is $41.00. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Vishay Precision Group does not currently pay a dividend. Vishay Precision Group does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

In the past three months, Vishay Precision Group insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $341,600.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. Only 6.63% of the stock of Vishay Precision Group is held by insiders. 78.92% of the stock of Vishay Precision Group is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for Vishay Precision Group are expected to grow by 22.76% in the coming year, from $1.45 to $1.78 per share. The P/E ratio of Vishay Precision Group is 40.31, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 20.35. The P/E ratio of Vishay Precision Group is 40.31, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 50.85. Vishay Precision Group has a PEG Ratio of 3.12. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Vishay Precision Group has a P/B Ratio of 1.93. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

