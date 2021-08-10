Must-See Earnings Estimates for: Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM)

Earnings results for Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM)

Vroom, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/11/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 10 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.48. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.34.

Vroom last issued its earnings results on May 12th, 2021. The reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $591.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $511.75 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 57.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Vroom has generated ($2.44) earnings per share over the last year (($1.87) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Vroom are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($2.04) to ($1.84) per share. Vroom has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, August 11th, 2021. Vroom will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, August 11th at 5:00 PM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

16 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Vroom in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $56.42, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 45.67%. The high price target for VRM is $70.00 and the low price target for VRM is $47.00. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 3 hold ratings and 11 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Vroom has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.56, and is based on 11 buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and 2 sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $56.42, Vroom has a forecasted upside of 45.7% from its current price of $38.73. Vroom has only been the subject of 4 research reports in the past 90 days.

Vroom does not currently pay a dividend. Vroom does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

In the past three months, Vroom insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $85,524,962.00 in company stock. 17.40% of the stock of Vroom is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. 88.77% of the stock of Vroom is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for Vroom are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($2.04) to ($1.84) per share. The P/E ratio of Vroom is -20.71, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Vroom is -20.71, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Vroom has a P/B Ratio of 4.11. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

