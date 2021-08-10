Earnings and Growth Analysis : WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME)

Earnings results for WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME)

WalkMe Ltd. is expected* to report earnings on 08/11/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.22.

Analyst Opinion on WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME)

9 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for WalkMe in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $40.33, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 47.36%. The high price target for WKME is $42.00 and the low price target for WKME is $39.00. There are currently 9 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME)

WalkMe does not currently pay a dividend. WalkMe does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME)

In the past three months, WalkMe insiders have not sold or bought any company stock.

Earnings and Valuation of WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME



Earnings for WalkMe are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.74) to ($0.51) per share.

