Earnings and Growth Analysis : X Financial (NYSE:XYF)

Earnings results for X Financial (NYSE:XYF)

X Financial is expected* to report earnings on 08/10/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.9.

X Financial last issued its quarterly earnings results on June 15th, 2021. The reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter. The firm earned $138.34 million during the quarter. X Financial has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year (($2.56) diluted earnings per share). X Financial has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, August 10th, 2021. X Financial will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, August 10th at 7:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 412-317-0088 with passcode “10159325”.

Analyst Opinion on X Financial (NYSE:XYF)

Dividend Strength: X Financial (NYSE:XYF)

X Financial does not currently pay a dividend. X Financial does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: X Financial (NYSE:XYF)

In the past three months, X Financial insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.88% of the stock of X Financial is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of X Financial (NYSE:XYF



The P/E ratio of X Financial is -2.98, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of X Financial is -2.98, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. X Financial has a P/B Ratio of 0.87. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

