Earnings expectations from 4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT)

Earnings results for 4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT)

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 08/12/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.71.

4D Molecular Therapeutics last announced its quarterly earnings results on May 12th, 2021. The reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $2 million for the quarter. 4D Molecular Therapeutics has generated ($8.82) earnings per share over the last year. Earnings for 4D Molecular Therapeutics are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($2.84) to ($2.53) per share. 4D Molecular Therapeutics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, August 12th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on 4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $45.50, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 66.73%. The high price target for FDMT is $47.00 and the low price target for FDMT is $44.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: 4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT)

4D Molecular Therapeutics does not currently pay a dividend. 4D Molecular Therapeutics does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: 4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT)

In the past three months, 4D Molecular Therapeutics insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 19.22% of the stock of 4D Molecular Therapeutics is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. 54.64% of the stock of 4D Molecular Therapeutics is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of 4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT



Earnings for 4D Molecular Therapeutics are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($2.84) to ($2.53) per share. The P/E ratio of 4D Molecular Therapeutics is -3.09, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings.

