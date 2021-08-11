Analyst Valuation and EPS Growth AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL)

Earnings results for AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL)

AbCellera Biologics Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/12/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.09.

AbCellera Biologics last announced its quarterly earnings results on May 12th, 2021. The reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.37. The business earned $202.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.43 million. AbCellera Biologics has generated $0.45 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.6. Earnings for AbCellera Biologics are expected to decrease in the coming year, from $0.44 to ($0.22) per share. AbCellera Biologics has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, August 12th, 2021. AbCellera Biologics will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, August 12th at 5:00 PM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for AbCellera Biologics in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $52.60, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 237.40%. The high price target for ABCL is $59.00 and the low price target for ABCL is $45.00. There are currently 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

AbCellera Biologics has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 5 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $52.60, AbCellera Biologics has a forecasted upside of 237.4% from its current price of $15.59. AbCellera Biologics has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL)

AbCellera Biologics does not currently pay a dividend. AbCellera Biologics does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL)

In the past three months, AbCellera Biologics insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $337,960,033.00 in company stock. Only 26.78% of the stock of AbCellera Biologics is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL



Earnings for AbCellera Biologics are expected to decrease in the coming year, from $0.44 to ($0.22) per share. The P/E ratio of AbCellera Biologics is 34.64, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 20.02. The P/E ratio of AbCellera Biologics is 34.64, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Medical sector average P/E ratio of about 40.67.

