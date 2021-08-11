Earnings and Growth Analysis : Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY)

Earnings results for Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY)

Accuray Incorporated is expected* to report earnings on 08/11/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.01. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.01.

Analyst Opinion on Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Accuray in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $6.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 50.75%. The high price target for ARAY is $6.00 and the low price target for ARAY is $6.00. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Accuray has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 2 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $6.00, Accuray has a forecasted upside of 50.8% from its current price of $3.98. Accuray has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY)

Accuray does not currently pay a dividend. Accuray does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY)

In the past three months, Accuray insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 4.00% of the stock of Accuray is held by insiders. 68.87% of the stock of Accuray is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY



Earnings for Accuray are expected to grow by 166.67% in the coming year, from $0.03 to $0.08 per share. The P/E ratio of Accuray is 99.52, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.99. The P/E ratio of Accuray is 99.52, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Medical sector average P/E ratio of about 41.03. Accuray has a P/B Ratio of 5.69. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here